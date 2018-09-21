Salina, KS

Man Ducks Sharp Scissors

KSAL StaffSeptember 21, 2018

A Salina woman is facing an assault charge after allegedly throwing a pair of scissors at a man.

Police arrested 24-year-old Hazel Ruwwe on Thursday evening after officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute in an apartment in the 200 block of S. 9th.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a verbal dispute between Ruwwe and her boyfriend sparked the incident.

Police say at one point she grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed a door. Moments later she threw the scissors at another man in the room who had to duck out of the way to avoid being hit in the face.

Ruwwe is now facing one count of aggravated assault.

No one was injured.

