Man Drowns at Wilson Lake

The body of a a drowning victim was recovered at Wilson Lake on Sunday.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:20 in the morning Sunday Russell County 911 received calls reporting a missing swimmer at Wilson. Callers reported the man attempted to swim out to a boat which had came loose and was floating away.

At approximately 7:20 am searchers recovered the body of a 35 year old male who was identified as the missing swimmer.

The victim’s name was not immediately released pending the notification of family.