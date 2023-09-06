Man Drowns at Wilson Lake

A Colorado man drowns at a Kansas lake. The body of a man was recovered from Wilson Lake Tuesday morning.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Andrew Jauch from Colorado was riding in a boat which had broken down. He jumped into the water to cool off.

Due to windy conditions, Jauch became separated from the boat. The other occupants attempted to assist him but their efforts were also hampered by the windy conditions.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Army Corp of Engineers, Russell County Rural Fire, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Russell County EMS all responded to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the search.