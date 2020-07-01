Salina, KS

Man Drowns at Wilson Lake

Todd PittengerJuly 1, 2020

A man from Great Bend man drowned at a lake in Russell County.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon at around 4:00 their dispatch received a 911 call of a possible drowning at the Lucas Swim Beach at Wilson Lake.

Multiple agencies including the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County EMS, Dorrance Fire Department, Lucas Fire Department, US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Kansas Highway Patrol Aircraft all responded to the scene.

After a thorough search of the area, a body was located by boat sonar under the water.

A diver was dispatched to recover the body. At around 5:45 the body of 45-year-old Clarence Edward Flores of Great Bend was recovered.

An autopsy is scheduled.

 

