Man Drowns at Tuttle Creek

The search for an an Eastern Kansas man who drowned in a lake near Manhattan was into its second day on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon at around 3:00 the Riley County Police Department was called to Tuttle Creek Lake for the report of an apparent drowning.

According to the agency, officers with RCPD responded to the scene along with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS, Riley County Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks, and Tourism.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Berg from Stillwell, Kansas.

Game wardens deployed two patrol boats, both equipped with side scanning sonar. As of Sunday afternoon Berg’s body still had not been recovered.