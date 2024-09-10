Man Drives off Bridge

A driver lost control of his car and suffered injuries near the Mulberry Creek bridge.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, on Saturday afternoon a man lost control of his vehicle while westbound on I-70, before driving off the Mulberry Creek bridge.

Soldan says the driver possibly fell asleep and veered off the road towards the median opposite oncoming traffic. He overcorrected and went through a guardrail and rolled down the embankment.

Elias Mora, a 30-year old man from San Antonio, TX was the driver of a 2006 Volvo Wagon. He suffered injuries to head and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.