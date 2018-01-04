Man Demands Return of Phony Money

A Salina man was arrested after he tried to make a fast food purchase with a fake $100 bill.

Police say 27-year-old Eric Harris handed counterfeit cash to an employee at the counter of McDonald’s, 701 S. Broadway on Wednesday evening just before 6pm.

Harris then called police himself – because staff would not give him back the bill, which he claimed he purchased online to help his child learn to count money.

Captain Paul Forrester says Harris told officers he reached into his wallet and grabbed the wrong bill by mistake.

Harris could now face charges that could include giving false information and theft.