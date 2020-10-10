Man Dead in Officer Involved Shooting

One of two people wounded in an officer involved shooting is dead and the other is recovering in a hospital.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, both men who sustained injuries during the shooting were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Kalun Purucker, 29, of Topeka, died from his injuries on Oct. 9 at the hospital.

The other injured subject is a 20-year-old male from Lindsborg, Kan. He remains hospitalized but is now stable with non-life threatening injuries. He will not be named unless, or until, he is arrested or charged with a crime related to this incident.

The incident happened as agents were attempting to locate a male subject who was believed connected to a KBI case, and who had arrest warrants. They requested help from KHP troopers to locate the subject.

The man was observed getting into a vehicle that then left the area. KBI agents and a KHP trooper initiated a car stop near Choctaw and Cherokee in Salina. The driver stopped, and as they approached the car, the law enforcement officers took gunfire from occupants in the vehicle. Two KBI agents and a KHP trooper returned gunfire hitting two male subjects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-782-0720.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will present findings to the Saline County Attorney for review and determination.