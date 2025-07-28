Man Chokes Woman after Violating Protection Order

A Salina man is facing charges after allegedly choking a woman.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, officers were sent to a home in the 2400 block of Simmons Street after a 26-year-old woman called for help. Police say 30-year-old Dimitrios Laskou became violent during an argument and grabbed the woman by the throat, cutting off her airway.

The victim called police, who took Laskou into custody on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and violating a protection order.

The woman had minor marks on her throat but did not require medical attention.