Man Charged With Vehicle Burglary

A Salina man was booked into the Saline County Jail on Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized a vehicle.

Gregory Dyrness, 29, was arrested and is facing a requested charge of one count of vehicle burglary.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just after midnight on Wednesday, a 38-year-old woman from Abilene reported to police that there were stolen items from her Honda Civic, which was in the 100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. The victim said she was leaving town and noticed a vape pen was missing, and she started finding more items that were gone. The victim told officers she believe she inadvertently left her vehicle unlocked.

Along with the vape pen, a laptop and bluetooth adapter were both reported stolen. The total value between the three items is estimated at $2,385.

The victim also told officers that she had gotten into a verbal argument with a man named Greg around the time of the burglary. Video given to police from a neighbor showed a man entering into the vehicle, and the man was identified as Dyrness.

Forrester said officers located Dyrness at his residence, also in the 100 block of N. Wisconsin St., and he was taken into custody.