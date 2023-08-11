Man Charged in Death of Salina Woman

A Salina man who was in jail on charges for distribution of drugs and criminal possession of a firearm is now facing charges in connection to the overdose death of a Salina woman.

According to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, investigators have tied 36-year-old Gregory James Walburn to the death of a 33-year-old woman from Salina.

Police report on September 30, 2022 the victim was found unresponsive in the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue.

Medics got a pulse and the woman was transported to the hospital where she passed away three days later. Autopsy results have linked her death to fentanyl intoxication.

Authorities are now requesting new charges against Walburn for distribution of a controlled substance causing death.

Walburn has been in jail since late March in connection to a Salina Police and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation operation that culminated with the seizure of thousands of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, two handguns, stolen property, and the arrest of Walburn and Chelsea Renae Walburn.