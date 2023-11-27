Man Charged in Amber Alert Case

A Kansas man is facing federal charges following an incident at the Fort Riley federal military installation.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Jordan Thompson of Galena is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly assaulting two people on November 24, 2023, while at Fort Riley in Junction City.

Thompson was being sought as part of a Kansas Amber Alert on Friday after he allegedly took Paisley Grace Thompson from her mother at a home located at Fort Riley. He was caught shortly after the alert was issued.

.Thompson made his initial court appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rachel E. Schwartz of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count.

The Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Fort Riley Department of the Army Civilian Police, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.