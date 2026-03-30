Man Charged for Choking Woman

A Salina man was arrested early Saturday morning after an argument took a violent turn.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler a loud disturbance inside a hotel room in the 2100 block of West Crawford prompted a number of phone calls to police.

Officers arrived around 2am and found a woman with facial injuries, including a cut and swollen lip and red marks on her chest and neck.

The victim told investigators at one point the man allegedly cut off her breathing.

Police took 47-year-old Marcus S. Cantu into custody and he could be facing charges that include aggravated domestic battery, choking and impeding breathing.