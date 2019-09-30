Salina, KS

Man Broke Protection Order

KSAL StaffSeptember 30, 2019

A Salina man was taken into custody after he allegedly rammed into his estranged girlfriend’s car with his vehicle.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Maxwell Thille was following the woman’s car Sunday evening when she parked in the 700 block of Cedar Creek Drive around 7:40pm.

Police say he hit the right passenger side of her 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix – then got out of his 2004 Dodge Stratus and shattered her right tail light before leaving the scene.

The 25-year-old woman and her two children under the age of seven in the car with her were not injured.

Thille was located a short time later by police on Smolan Road and arrested. He is now facing numerous charges for breaking a protection order, felony damage to property and driving with an improper tag.

