Man Breaks Into South Salina Home

A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly forced his way into a home Wednesday evening.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 5:40 p.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. on reference of a burglary in progress. Two victims reported they were in the basement of the home when they heard someone attempting to break into the residence.

While officers were on the way to the scene, the suspect was inside the home while the victims were hiding in the basement. Officers entered the residence and located a male subject lying on the floor of the residence. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Justin Stonebraker, was highly intoxicated. The victims did not know the subject.

Officers observed the front door to the residence had been kicked in, causing approximately $100 in damage. Stonebraker was arrested and charged with trespassing and criminal damage to property.