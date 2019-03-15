Salina, KS

Man Bites and Chokes Woman

KSAL StaffMarch 15, 2019

A Salina man, accused of choking his girlfriend is in jail on charges of domestic battery after two violent incidents in west Salina.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 1400 block of Oak Street Thursday morning after an argument turned violent inside a home shared by a man and woman.

Police arrested 29-year-old Dylan Reid after a 27-year-old woman contacted authorities and told them he had placed his forearm around her throat and choked her until she could not breathe.

The victim said Reid had hit her in the eye with a cigarette lighter last Sunday and then on Thursday threw her to the floor and bit her before strangling her. Police say she managed to escape the house in her vehicle as he tried to hit her by throwing and shattering a flower pot.

Reid is now facing multiple charges that could include two counts of domestic battery, criminal damage to property and an one count of aggravated domestic battery.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

