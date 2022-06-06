Man Beaten Up in Oakdale Park

A 33-year-old Salina man had facial injuries resulting from a confrontation in Oakdale Park on Sunday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 8 p.m., the victim told police a group of kids had battered him and discharged a firearm into the air. The man said he had words with the alleged suspects, which led to one of them firing the gun near the stage.

A physical altercation started, and the victim suffered the injuries in the process.

Forrester said video surveillance footage shows a male suspect involved in the incident shoot the gun. Police are working on identifying the suspect(s).