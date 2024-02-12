Man Battered Woman, Broke Window with Hammer

A man from Falun was taken into custody after a domestic dispute turned violent inside a home southwest of Salina.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Alexander J. Rothrock was arrested outside a home on East 3rd Street in Falun just before 2am Monday.

Deputies say a 44-year-old female victim called for help after she locked herself in a bedroom. He reportedly kicked the door open and punched the woman in the head – she ran outside and locked herself inside a car.

Rothrock then used a hammer to break out the car’s back window before running back in the home as deputies arrived.

Authorities were able to talk him out of the house and placed him under arrest for domestic battery, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property.