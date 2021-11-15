Man Attempts to Take Gun Into Bar

A Salina man is facing charges after he was kicked out of a bar and tried to return with a handgun.

Dreshawn Watson, 27, is charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

At 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Watson was in a group asked to leave the Library bar at 1307 S. Santa Fe Ave. because of a disturbance. According to witnesses, Watson then allegedly went to his vehicle, grabbed a black semi-automatic handgun and walked back toward the bar. At that time, police sirens were in the area to respond to the original disturbance report, and Watson took off running.

Officers found Watson in the 1300 block of Norton St., and the handgun was also in the vicinity. Capt. Paul Forrester said Watson appeared to be highly intoxicated.