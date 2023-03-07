Salina, KS

Man Attacks Roommates with Sledge Hammer

KSAL StaffMarch 7, 2023

A Salina man is in custody after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend with a 3-pound sledge hammer.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Jason Hudson is accused of breaking the passenger side window of a 37-year-old woman’s SUV and hitting her with the hammer as her current boyfriend sat in the passenger seat.

Police say an argument between the three roommates turned into a violent encounter in the 800 block of University late Saturday night.

The female victim did not report the incident until she visited the hospital for treatment of facial and shoulder injuries.

Hudson is now facing charges that could include Aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

The 2000 Chevy Suburban’s window has an estimated replacement cost of $250.

