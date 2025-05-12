Man Arrested with Gun Outside Library

A man with a gun outside the Salina Public Library prompted a concerned citizen to take action.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Friday morning around 9am, the witness ran next door to the City County Building to report the suspicious activity.

Officers responded and contacted 37-year-old Deron McGowan outside the library and placed him under arrest for criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say due to his criminal history he is not allowed to possess a firearm. No one was injured.