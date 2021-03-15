Man Arrested on Warrant After Gun Discharges in Altercation

A brief investigation leads to a warrant and an arrest of a Salina man who discharged a firearm during a confrontation.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that 52-year-old Kenneth Shotts, Salina, is facing numerous charges after he allegedly pointed and discharged a gun during a Friday night altercation with two victims.

The victims, a 34-year-old female and 36-year-old male, tell authorities that Shotts had allegedly been drinking all day on Friday. There was then an argument between the two and Shotts at 11 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of W. Jewell. The two made Shotts leave the home and used a rope to tie the front door shut.

Shotts returned a short time later and gained entry back in to the home by using a box cutter to cut the rope. A physical altercation ensued when Shotts allegedly pulled a .50 caliber black powder rifle and pointed it at the male victim. The man grabbed the barrel to move it from being pointed at him when the gun discharged on to the floor next to the him. Shotts then left the residence.

SPD obtained a search warrant for Shotts at his residence and arrested him. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, damage to property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of methamphetamine and battery.