Man Arrested near Falun in Stolen Car

Deputies track down a stolen vehicle outside of Falun, Kansas.

Capt. Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News, that around 8:30pm Thursday night, authorities answered to a call of a stolen Ford Taurus, valued at $2,100.

Deputies located and pulled over the vehicle near Falun and South Centennial Road and found 36-year-old Alexander Rothrock behind the wheel.

Capt. Hughes says Alexander knew the owner of the vehicle and allegedly had previous access to the keys in the past, but no permission to drive the car.

Rothrock was taken into custody and charged with theft. The vehicle was returned to the owner with nothing reported stolen.