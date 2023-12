A Salina man who violated a stalking order was taken into custody on Sunday in a body wrap.

Police arrested 25-year-old Simon Crowder after he left gifts for a woman he is not supposed to have contact with. Police say he slammed the door on an officer when they arrived at a home in the 100 block S. Front Street to interview him.

Crowder is now facing charges that could include violation of a protection order and interference and battery of a law enforcement officer.