Man Arrested in Connection to Stolen Tractor

KSAL StaffJune 24, 2022

A man was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of stealing a tractor north of New Cambria.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a man who lives near Solomon reported to deputies on Wednesday that someone broke into his tractor through the back window and stole it.

The tractor was recovered in the 10000 block of E. Campbell Road, but it was stuck in mud. A short time later, deputies spotted 34-year-old Joshua Baker in the 1900 block of N. Solomon Road.

Baker was covered in mud, and Soldan said evidence from the tractor was traced to Baker. Baker was then arrested and is facing requested charges of criminal damage to property and felony deprivation of property. Baker also had Salina Municipal Court warrants out for his arrest as well.

A red Kawasaki Mule UTV was also found at the scene where the tractor was recovered. Soldan said deputies are working on figuring out who the UTV belongs to.

Photos of the Kawasaki Mule courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office 

