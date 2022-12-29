Salina, KS

Man Arrested in Child Pornography Case

Todd PittengerDecember 29, 2022

A tip from the Wichita Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led to the arrest of a Salina man in connection with alleged child pornography crimes.

Salina Police say 37-year-old Lucas Phelps, who was suspected of trading child pornography online, was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Following the stop a search warrant was executed at Phelps’s home. During the search, computer equipment and a cellular telephone were seized.

Phelps was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

6 counts of internet trading of child pornography

12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

Police do not believe that Phelps was involved in the production of child pornography, but was exchanging it online.  There were no local victims.

 

 

LISTEN LIVE

