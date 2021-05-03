Salina, KS

Man Arrested For Waving Gun Across From A Salina Park

Jeremy BohnMay 3, 2021

A Salina man is arrested for allegedly waiving a gun across the street from a park occupied by several children.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers arrested 56-year-old Terry Anderson, Salina, without incident at 7:40 p.m., Friday.

Anderson was on the phone on his property, which is across the street to the south from Olivia’s Park, 301 Center. Numerous witnesses report that Anderson was in a verbal argument and threatening the person on the phone. They also say that Anderson was allegedly waiving a gun around during the argument.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the male subject in the backyard of his residence. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Anderson is charged with hostile demonstration with a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Numerous children and parents occupied the park at the time.

