Man Arrested for Swinging Knife at Family

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening family members with a knife.

According to Lt. Andrew Zeigler, on Tuesday around 2pm officers responded to the 1400 block of Pawnee Avenue, to the report of a domestic dispute and a 60-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police arrested Saladin Bass for swinging a knife at a man and woman in the house. Officers placed him in a body wrap after he began thrashing and hitting his head.

No one was injured during the incident and Bass is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.