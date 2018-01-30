Alleged Lascivious Assault Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was taken into custody for allegedly inappropriately touching a teenage female while she slept at his home in the 1900 block of Gendale Road.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 50-year-old Brian R. Hunter was arrested after an adult female in her late teens contacted police on Sunday, telling officers she woke up and found Hunter touching her in a sexual manner without her consent while she was sleeping sometime between 5am and 6am Sunday morning.

Police are recommending charges of aggravated sexual battery while victim was physically powerless.

Sweeney says the two are acquaintances.