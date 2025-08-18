Man Arrested for Hitting Cars with Rocks

Salina Police take a man into custody for throwing rocks at cars.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, several motorists reported a man was hitting cars with rocks as they drove by in the 300 and 400 blocks South Ohio just after midnight on Monday.

Officers arrived on scene and were met with rocks flying toward a police unit. Thirty-Five-year-old Zachary Fairchild ran away before being tased and placed into custody.

He’s now facing charges that could include obstruction and damage to property.