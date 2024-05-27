Man Arrested Following Shooting

One person was arrested Sunday night after a woman was shot at a home northwest of Salina in rural Saline County.

Officials tell KSAL News first responders were sent to a home in the 10000 block of West Watkins Road to the report of a woman who had been shot. They discovered a woman who was suffering from an apparent shotgun wound to the stomach.

One person was arrested at the scene. Saline County Jail records indicate 60-year-old Timothy Lecklider was booked into jail on a charge of attempted 1st degree murder.

Further details, including condition of the victim, were not immediately available.