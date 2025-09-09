Man Arrested Following Beating

An Abilene man was arrested after an alleged beating inside a Salina home.

Police say on Friday at about 5:00 in the evening 47-year-old Shaun Curtis of Abilene gained entry into a home in the 200 block of E. Minneapolis in Salina looking for a woman. Once inside he struck a person multiple times in the face, causing a deep laceration above the victim’s eyebrow. Curtis then fled the residence.

On Monday at about 12:30 PM, Curtis turned himself into the Saline County Jail. He could face charges which include:

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Battery

The victim did receive treatment at the hospital.