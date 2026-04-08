Man Arrested at Woman’s Home after Spree of Calls, Texts

A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly called a woman over 60-times and tried to break into her home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Christopher Hernandez Lopez was arrested around 12:30am Wednesday after a family inside a home in the 400 block of S. College contacted authorities.

Police say Lopez called his female acquaintance over 60 times and texted her 10-plus times before people in the home heard someone breaking the screen on a window as he tried to get inside.

Lopez is now facing charges that could include aggravated burglary, stalking and resisting arrest.