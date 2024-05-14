Man Arrested at Hospital for Threatening Security Guards.

A man was arrested at Salina Regional Health Center after allegedly threatening security guards.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers responded to a call at around around 12:30am of a threat reported at Salina Regional Health Center. Two security guards ages 29 and 19 told officers a man had threatened them as he was leaving the hospital.

The male suspect was identified as 60-year-old Ricky Lee James Hall, who allegedly antagonized and threatened to harm the two security guards with a firearm. Hall’s anger stemmed from frustration with hospital registration procedures.

Hall was arrested for two counts of criminal threat and trespassing.