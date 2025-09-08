Man Arrested After Violent Incident

A man was arrested after a woman fled to a neighbor’s home a called for help late Saturday night.

Salina Police responded to a home in the 1600 block Sycamore Saturday night at around 10:00 to the report of a violent incident.

Police say 23-year-old Jhobani Raul Torres Simental was in an argument with a female acquaintance which became violent. He allegedly grabbed her phone and smashed it. When the victim tried to leave he put her in a choke-hold. When she was able to break away, he tripped her, causing her to fall and sustain a cut above her right eye brow.

The victim was able to get to a neighbor’s house and call for help.

When police arrived, Torres Simental was still on the scene. He was arrested and could face charges which include:

Robbery

Criminal Damage to Property; Misdemeanor

Domestic Battery: rude physical contact

The victim did not require medical treatment.