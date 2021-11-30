Salina, KS

Man Arrested After Trying to Hide Drugs

KSAL StaffNovember 30, 2021

A Salina man is facing charges after an incident with an officer yesterday afternoon.

John Robison IV, 46, was riding his bike on a sidewalk on Santa Fe Ave. around 1:40 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop him. Robison kept going however, and then was found on foot in an alley behind Cozy Inn on N. Seventh Street. The officer attempted to take Robison into custody, but Robison then laid something under a metal grate.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a witness also reported Robison had thrown something toward a dumpster in the area as well.

A methamphetamine pipe was later found near the said dumpster, and an amount of suspected methamphetamine was found under the grate.

Robison was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement officer.

