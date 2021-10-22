Salina, KS

Man Arrested After Struggle with Officer

KSAL StaffOctober 22, 2021

A Salina man was arrested after he got into an altercation with an officer.

James Mallett III was charged with felony interference with law enforcement after the situation last night around 9:50 in the 100 block of Baker Street.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer was aware of Mallett’s existing warrant for a probation violation and went to his residence to sort things out.

Mallett opened the front door to the officer, and he was asked to come outside. Instead, Mallett shut the door and went to hide. Another resident let the officer in, and Mallett was found inside a closet, hiding under some clothes.

After a brief struggle, Mallett was then arrested.

