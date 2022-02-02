Salina, KS

Now: 17 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 25 ° | Lo: 15 °

BREAKING NEWS

Man Arrested after Striking Deputy

KSAL StaffFebruary 2, 2022

A Salina man is in custody after running from authorities who tased him.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Joshua Hayes was being served a warrant on Monday evening around 8pm at his residence in the 1000 block of E. Iron when he tried to jump over a fence and run away.

Deputies tased him, he then allegedly struck an officer a couple of times who was trying to handcuff him. Hayes was caught just a few doors down from his home and arrested.

He is now facing charges that could include battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of personal use methamphetamine and a felony probation violation.

The deputy was not injured.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Arrested after Striking Deputy

A Salina man is in custody after running from authorities who tased him. Saline County Sheriff Ro...

February 2, 2022 Comments

VIDEO: Winter Storm Impacting Area

Top News

February 2, 2022

Salina Central sweeps matchup with ...

Sports News

February 1, 2022

Minneapolis Splits at Home with Abi...

Sports News

February 1, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Arrested after Striki...
February 2, 2022Comments
Arrest in McPherson Schoo...
February 1, 2022Comments
Vote to Name Baby Rhino
February 1, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Murder Cas...
February 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices