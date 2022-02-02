Man Arrested after Striking Deputy

A Salina man is in custody after running from authorities who tased him.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 39-year-old Joshua Hayes was being served a warrant on Monday evening around 8pm at his residence in the 1000 block of E. Iron when he tried to jump over a fence and run away.

Deputies tased him, he then allegedly struck an officer a couple of times who was trying to handcuff him. Hayes was caught just a few doors down from his home and arrested.

He is now facing charges that could include battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of personal use methamphetamine and a felony probation violation.

The deputy was not injured.