Man Arrested after Stalking Woman

A Salina woman calls for help after a former acquaintance confronted her and a friend at a bar – then tailed them both in his car.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Oscar Gloria-Calderon was arrested on Saturday for domestic battery and robbery after he allegedly confronted the 25-year-old female as she sat in a car in the 1300 block of Derby.

Police say he opened her car door and grabbed her eyeglasses off her face and fled. Calderon was arrested in the 700 block of Greenbriar around 2am.

Calderon is also facing charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.