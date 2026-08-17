Deserving Homeowner Sought For New Heating System

A Salina heating and cooling business is looking for local homeowner in need to give them a new heating system ahead of the upcoming fall and winter.

Callabresi Heating & Cooling is inviting the community to help identify a deserving family through their Warm Hearts Program. It’s a community initiative designed to provide and nstall a new heating system at no cost to the

recipient.

According to the company, the program aims to assist homeowners facing financial hardship, health challenges, or other difficult circumstances who may not have the resources to replace a failing, unsafe, or aging ducted central heating system before winter.

Community members are encouraged to nominate individuals or families whose lives could be positively impacted by reliable heat and a safer, more comfortable home. Nominations may be submitted by friends, family members, neighbors, churches, schools, and community organizations. Homeowners may also nominate themselves.

“Nominations from friends, neighbors, churches, schools, and community organizations often tell stories of people quietly helping others while facing challenges of their own,” said Scott Krous, Division Manager of Callabresi Heating & Cooling. “Through the Warm Hearts Program, we hope to make a meaningful difference for a local family and ensure they have a safe, warm home this winter.”

Eligible nominees must own and occupy their home, reside within Callabresi Heating & Cooling’s service area, and have a ducted central heating system that is failing, unsafe, or otherwise in need of replacement.

Following the nomination period, applications will be reviewed and finalists may be contacted for additional information and home verification.

Nominations will be accepted through September 11 through an online application available at www.callabresi.com.