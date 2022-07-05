Salina, KS

Man Arrested after Shooting Himself

KSAL StaffJuly 5, 2022

A Salina man was transported to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the wrist.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were called to the Village Inn, 453 S. Broadway on Saturday evening around 7:35pm after someone reported hearing shots in the parking lot.

Police say 41-year-old Oscar Zamarron was taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was later charged for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

Police say alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

