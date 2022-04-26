Salina, KS

Man Arrested After Multiple Warrants Discovered

KSAL StaffApril 26, 2022

A traffic stop for an expired tag led to the arrest of a Salina man after warrants in his name were found.

Dalton Reinbold, 24, is facing requested charges of obstruction, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and expired registration to go along with seven Salina municipal court warrants for probation violations.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Reinbold was pulled over for an expired tag in the 500 block of S. Ninth St. at 8:30 a.m. Monday in his 2005 Ford Escape. Reinbold gave an officer a fake name and date of birth at first, but his identity was quickly figured out. He was arrested at the scene.

Forrester said Reinbold is a habitual violator, and Reinbold’s vehicle was towed.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

