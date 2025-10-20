Man Arrested after Hitting Officers with Beer

A Salina man is facing charges for battery of a law enforcement officer. The man was asked to leave a woman’s house and when he refused – she locked herself in the garage and called for help.

Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that the 28-year-old woman became fearful of her intoxicated acquaintance. Police arrived as the man threw a full can of beer at the woman and missed hitting two cops with the brew.

Tyler Wolf, 33 of Salina was taken into custody and is now facing charges that could include battery of LEO, assault and criminal trespass.