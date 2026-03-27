Man Arrested After Fighting With Police

A Wichita man was arrested after allegedly fighting with and spitting on Salina Police Officers.

Salina Police say officers responded to Salina Regional Health Center regarding a person who was being discharged who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Salina Municipal Court.

The patient, 65-year-old Joel Driscoll, was still being discharged when officers made contact with him.

Driscoll was not complaint with officers when they attempted to arrest him. He resisted being handcuffed, kicked an officer, and spit on another one.

Driscoll was eventually arrested and transported to the Saline County Jail. He could face charges which include: