Man Arrested after Bicycle Stop

A Salina man with a couple of active warrants was taken into custody on Monday night.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that around 9pm, 23-year-old Jason Lester was riding a bike and was pulled over by an officer on patrol near the intersection of State Street and Broadway.

Police pointed out the bike had no reflectors or headlight and asked for Lester’s name. As the interview continued Lester gave a false name, then attempted to runaway and resisted arrest when he was caught.

He’s now facing charges that could include interference with a law enforcement officer and improper bike lamps.

The active warrants are linked to Shawnee and Geary Counties.