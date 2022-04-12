Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 52 °

Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police

KSAL StaffApril 12, 2022

A routine traffic stop led to a later arrest of a man involved in a domestic disturbance.

Salina Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that at 2:23 Monday morning, an officer pulled a vehicle over for a faulty tag light. The driver fled on foot, and the officer lost sight of the suspect after a brief chase.

The vehicle was searched, and marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found among other things.

Later in the day, officers were sent to the 100 block of Ellsworth Ave. for a domestic disturbance. The suspect from the traffic stop, later identified as 27-year-old Brandon Letourneau of Salina, was at the scene, and he fled again.

Tonniges said Letourneau circled the residence and ended back up in the house, where police were able to get him into custody.

Letourneau is facing requested charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as interference with law enforcement and burglary.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleein...

A routine traffic stop led to a later arrest of a man involved in a domestic disturbance. Salina ...

April 12, 2022 Comments

Arrest Made After Burglary, Attempt...

Kansas News

April 12, 2022

Avian Flu Discovered in McPherson C...

Kansas News

April 12, 2022

Last KWU Gallery Exhibit of School ...

Kansas News

April 11, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Arrested After Allege...
April 12, 2022Comments
Arrest Made After Burglar...
April 12, 2022Comments
Avian Flu Discovered in M...
April 12, 2022Comments
Last KWU Gallery Exhibit ...
April 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra