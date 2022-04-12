Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police

A routine traffic stop led to a later arrest of a man involved in a domestic disturbance.

Salina Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that at 2:23 Monday morning, an officer pulled a vehicle over for a faulty tag light. The driver fled on foot, and the officer lost sight of the suspect after a brief chase.

The vehicle was searched, and marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found among other things.

Later in the day, officers were sent to the 100 block of Ellsworth Ave. for a domestic disturbance. The suspect from the traffic stop, later identified as 27-year-old Brandon Letourneau of Salina, was at the scene, and he fled again.

Tonniges said Letourneau circled the residence and ended back up in the house, where police were able to get him into custody.

Letourneau is facing requested charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as interference with law enforcement and burglary.