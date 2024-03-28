Man Arrested After Alleged Attack

A man who allegedly smashed his ex-girlfriend’s car window with a hammer and threatened to harm her, was later arrested after allegedly stalking an Uber driver.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, around 6:30 pm Wednesday evening officers were sent to the Roadway Inn at 429 West Diamond Drive in regard to a domestic disturbance. The incident involved a 42-year-old female victim from Winfield and 48-year-old Jay Weigle from Hays.

The female victim reported that she was allegedly being followed by her former boyfriend, Weigel, traveling to Salina. Weigel finally made contact with her in the parking lot and approached the car asking her to get out. She refused, only to have Weigel grab a hammer from his vehicle and smash out her driver’s side window. He threatened to hit her with the hammer if she refused to leave the vehicle, leading the woman to slip out of the vehicle and run, yelling for somebody to call the police.

When she returned to her vehicle the front driver’s side tire was slashed and her wallet and cell phone were gone.

In an unrelated incident, Thursday morning around 1:15 an Uber driver called the police to report that they were being followed by a vehicle. After giving a description of the vehicle to the police, officers located the it at the intersection of College Ave. and West Elm Street and discovered Weigle behind the wheel. He was taken into custody without incident. He faces requested charges of aggravated assault, criminal threat, vehicle burglary, criminal damage to property, and theft.