Man Angry at McDonald’s Throws Rock at Business

A man upset that the lobby is still closed at a Salina McDonald’s was arrested for damage to property.

Tadd Marshall, a 36-year-old man of Salina, was booked into the Saline County Jail on Wednesday morning on a requested charge of felony damage to property.

An employee at McDonald’s, located at 701 S. Broadway, told police that they saw Marshall walk up to the door around 7:30 a.m. Marshall tried to open the door, realized the lobby was not open and got upset.

Marshall then allegedly took a rock out of nearby landscaping and threw it at an 8 ft by 5 ft window at the business, breaking it. The window is valued at $2,000.

Police located Marshall at a nearby bus stop shortly after and took him into custody.