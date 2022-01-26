Salina, KS

Man Allegedly Pushes, Spits At Officers

KSAL StaffJanuary 26, 2022

A Salina man is in custody after a physical altercation with police Tuesday afternoon.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 2 p.m., officers were sent to the 24/7 Travel Store at 2230 N. 9th for a suspicious activity in which a male customer was throwing credit cards. Upon their arrival, they located Maurio Williams, a 38-year-old male, on the east side of the business. Williams had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear out of Saline County District Court.

When officers attempted to take Williams into custody, he shoved one of the officers in the chest. A physical altercation ensued and the officers and Williams went to the ground. Williams was placed into a bodyguard restraint system for transport. While securing the restraint, Williams spit in the face of one of the officers. It was learned that Williams also had a failure to appear warrant out of Salina Municipal Court as well.

Williams was transported to the jail, and charges are being requested for two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer and one count of interference with law enforcement.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

