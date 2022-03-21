Salina, KS

Man Allegedly Points Gun At Two Teens in Vehicle

KSAL StaffMarch 21, 2022

A possible road rage incident has led to the arrest of a Salina man.

Kenneth Brown, 40, is facing requested charges of aggravated assault and criminal use of a weapon stemming from a Saturday afternoon incident.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that around 4:55, two vehicles were going north in the 600 block of S. Broadway when Brown allegedly pulled his vehicle up next to another vehicle and pointed a gun at it. Two teenage boys inside the other vehicle contacted police, who found the gun in the 400 block of S. Broadway and later arrested Brown. Hanus said that road rage might have been involved.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported from the confrontation.

